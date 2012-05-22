(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text)
MUMBAI, May 21 * USD/INR likely to fall from a
record high hit on Monday on RBI's steps to curb arbitrage.
Improved global risk sentiment, with euro holding firm,
seen weighing on pair.
* Senior dealer tips pair to open around 54.70 and trade in
54.40-54.90 band for the session versus 55.03/04 Monday close,
not far from an all-time high of 55.05 for USD/INR.
* The limits on rupee net overnight open position for banks
shall not include positions taken in the currency futures and
options segment, the RBI said on Monday.
* Separately, RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn says dollar flows
from exporters expected on Tuesday and Wednesday--the last two
days for converting half of exporter earnings into rupee. Also,
says to continue to take more steps to stabilize rupee.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index up 1.1
percent; Nifty futures in Singapore up 1.2 percent.
