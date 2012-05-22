(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text) MUMBAI, May 21 * USD/INR likely to fall from a record high hit on Monday on RBI's steps to curb arbitrage. Improved global risk sentiment, with euro holding firm, seen weighing on pair. * Senior dealer tips pair to open around 54.70 and trade in 54.40-54.90 band for the session versus 55.03/04 Monday close, not far from an all-time high of 55.05 for USD/INR. * The limits on rupee net overnight open position for banks shall not include positions taken in the currency futures and options segment, the RBI said on Monday. * Separately, RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn says dollar flows from exporters expected on Tuesday and Wednesday--the last two days for converting half of exporter earnings into rupee. Also, says to continue to take more steps to stabilize rupee. * MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index up 1.1 percent; Nifty futures in Singapore up 1.2 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)