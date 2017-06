(Repeats to widen distribution, fixes formatting, with no changes to text) *Rupee likely to rise in early trade, tracking gains in Asian peers. * Global dollar is weak in the wake of disappointing first-quarter U.S economic growth, leaving the yen, sterling and even high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-week highs. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading up 0.2 percent, pointing to higher local share opening. USD/INR closed at 52.54/55 on Friday. * Overall bets for rupee, however, remain bearish with the cross expected to head to 53 soon in the near-term, traders said. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)