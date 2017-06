* USD/INR falls to 52.44/45 to dollar vs 52.54/55 close on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers. * Dealers say month-end oil demand kicking in, tips 52.30-52.60 range for session for USD/INR. * Dollar is weak in the wake of disappointing first-quarter U.S economic growth. * Yen, sterling and even high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-week highs. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)