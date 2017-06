MUMBAI, April 30 *USD/INR continues to trade in a tight range, at 52.58/59 versus Friday's close of 52.54/55. * Some bunched-up dollar demand related to oil purchases may emerge on Wednesday keeping pair well bid, says a private bank dealer. The market is shut on Tuesday for a national holiday. * However, gains in the euro and other risk currencies are pressuring USD. * USD/INR seen in 52.30-52.80 band for the week. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)