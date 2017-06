* USD/INR likely to open lower given expectations domestic stocks to open higher. * Nifty futures in Singapore last up 0.7 pct. * Senior private bank trader tips USD/INR open around 52.55 levels vs 52.73/74 Monday close. * The market was shut for trading on Tuesday. * Pair primarily likely to track equity moves, with most oil-demand likely out of way, dealer adds. * China's manufacturing sector shrank for the sixth month running in April, according to a survey on Wednesday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)