* USD/INR lower at 52.62/63 in opening trade versus 52.73/74 Monday close, on hopes of a stronger opening for domestic stocks. * Trader however says near-term outlook for rupee remains bearish on the back of weak macro outlook, global concerns. * India's April PMI manufacturing data, due around 0600GMT, will be watched for clues. * China's manufacturing sector shrank for the sixth month running in April, according to a survey on Wednesday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)