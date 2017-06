* USD/INR pushes higher at 52.765/775 vs 52.73/74 Monday close as oil importers' demand offsets positive stocks. Pair rises to an intraday high of 52.8150. * Private bank dealer sees next resistance around 52.86, the April 24 highs. * State-run bank support has been absent, which points to RBI still comfortable with the gradual rupee fall. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)