* USD/INR approaches 4-month high on heavy oil-related buying. * Cross last at 52.9350/9450 after rising to 52.9650 intraday high, a level last seen on Jan. 5. * USD/INR faces strong resistance at 52.94-00, the 76.4 percent retracement of its December-February fall. * Dealers see strong buy momentum for USD/INR, but one trader says a large U.K.-based bank has been on sell side, blunting the upwards move. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)