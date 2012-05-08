* USD/INR at 52.7450/75, after falling earlier to a one-week low of 52.68 in intraday trade vs 52.9150/9250 last close. * Dealers say positive sentiment on foreign fund inflows on GAAR delay, fears of an active central bank helping rupee. * Local stock, however, down 0.4 percent, bucking positive Asian trend. * Dealer tips 52.60-53.00 range for session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)