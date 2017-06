*USD/INR likely to resume gains as Asian shares falter, with EUR/USD near a two-week low on concerns about the strength of a global recovery. *Traders say any RBI intervention will be key, with the central bank suspected to have intervened in both spot and forwards markets on Wednesday, traders said. *Pair closed at 52.96/97 after hitting a near 4-month high of 53.02 intraday. *Nifty futures in Singapore trading down 0.3 percent, pointing to negative local stock open. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)