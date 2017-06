* USD/INR continues to remain well bid at 53.20/21, but off earlier intraday high of 53.28. * One of the largest state-run banks seen selling, sparking some talk of RBI, but dealers say that the lender has also been buying USD to meet custodian demands. * Traders say state-run oil refiners continue to buy dollars, corporate demand also seen. * Near-term resistance for USD/INR seen at 53.25, the top of the channel from the gains since early March. * Dec 29 high of 53.52 marks next resistance, dealers say. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)