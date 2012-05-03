* USD/INR rises to intraday high at 53.44 as worries mount about the country's fiscal and economic challenges, as well as continued uncertainty about taxation for overseas investors, sparking worries of continued foreign outflows. * Dollar purchases from oil importers, foreign banks also pushing up pair. * USD/INR breaks above minor resistance at 53.25, the top of the channel from the gains since early March. *Next immediate resistance at 53.51, the Dec 29 high. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)