* USD/INR likely to continue rise, though RBI may step in to temper gains, traders say. * Pair likely to take out 53.51 resistance in early trade and make move towards record high of 54.30 hit in mid-December, traders say. * Some end-of-week profit taking may help slow pair's gains. * Asian shares down on lacklustre U.S. data; Nifty futures in Singapore falls 0.6 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)