* USD/INR higher at 53.6550/6650 vs 53.41/42 Thursday close. * Local stocks likely to open down tracking weak Asian shares on risk aversion. * Pair takes out 53.51 resistance in early trade with next psychological level at 54. * Some end-of-week profit taking may help slow pair's gains. * Central bank will also be watched for any likely intervention. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)