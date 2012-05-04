* USD/INR off highs at 53.7050/7150, down from an earlier high of 53.78 in day's trade. * Some selling by foreign banks on likely squaring-off of weekend positions pushes pair off perch, dealers say. * No signs of RBI intervention spotted, dealers added. * Limited upside for USD/INR, as stochastic and RSI near historic tops, IFR says. *Dealer tips 53.55-53.85 band for session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)