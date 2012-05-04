Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* USD/INR off highs at 53.7050/7150, down from an earlier high of 53.78 in day's trade. * Some selling by foreign banks on likely squaring-off of weekend positions pushes pair off perch, dealers say. * No signs of RBI intervention spotted, dealers added. * Limited upside for USD/INR, as stochastic and RSI near historic tops, IFR says. *Dealer tips 53.55-53.85 band for session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0