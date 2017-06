* USD/INR breaks above 53.80 as stocks tumble after India's Junior Finance Minister S.S. Palanimanickam says reviewing tax treaty with Mauritius. * Bulk of India's foreign investors believed to be based in Mauritius, sparking fears of outflows. * Oil demand also spurs bids for USD/INR, last at 53.81/82 vs 53.41/42 Thursday close. * Some foreign banks seen on sell side, presumably on behalf of exporters, traders say. * No talk of RBI yet in market, dealers say. * Credit Agricole says pair's gains has not been lead by foreign investors, but domestic causes, as evidenced by relatively low spread between the 1-year NDF and 1-year onshore forward rates. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)