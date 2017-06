* USD/INR falls to 53.56/58 levels from around 53.80, immediately sparking talk of intervention, but most dealers say downmove likely due to corporates selling on account of higher spot. * Traders had previously cited expectations of near-term consolidation given cross looking technically overstretched. * Any sharp downmoves in USD/INR sparking talk of intervention, reflecting the jitters in markets. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)