* USD/INR likely to open higher, as global risk aversion likely to trump RBI moves to encourage more forex inflows. * RBI action unlikely to have near-term impact, says a senior dealer at a private bank. * Session seen dominated by disappointing U.S. jobs data and a drop in the euro to 3-month low following French and Greek election results in euro zone. * Pair seen opening in 53.50-53.60 range vs 53.47/48 Friday close. Upside seen capped at 54. * Dealers will closely watch for RBI intervention, though large-scale dollar selling unlikely because of global risk-off trades. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)