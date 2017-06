* USD/INR retreats from session high of 53.76 to fall to 53.42/43, vs 53.47/48 last close, as rumoured early RBI intervention weighing on market. * Selling by corporates and foreign banks adding to selling pressure, dealers say. * Early intervention talk, coupled with Friday's administrative moves, suggests RBI's determination to support rupee, dealers say. * Traders feel psychological resistance of 54 should hold for session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)