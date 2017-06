* HSBC advises investors to be to be on "high alert" for more forceful regulatory changes and more aggressive direct intervention FROM RBI, after Friday's action to bolster foreign flows. * Key lookout will be whether RBI again opens a special USD purchasing window for state-oil companies, the biggest buyers of the currency in the market. * Bank says RBI's measures on Friday will be insufficient to stabilize USD/INR, but the signaling impact is 'important'. * India needs more clear, credible policies to alleviate balance of payments concerns, fiscal burden. * Foreign fund flows will be sensitive to GAAR developments, or the recent controversial taxation provisions on foreign investors, it says. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)