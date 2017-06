* USD/INR at day's low, now at 53.24/35 vs 53.47/48 last close, after the euro recovers from prior falls. * RBI is believed to have sold dollars in the morning, according to four dealers. * Exporters' stop losses at 53.50 were triggered after RBI's intervention talk, magnifying the losses in USD/INR, dealers said. * Euro now trading at $1.3011/15 after earlier hitting a three-month low at $1.2955; * Local stocks now down 1.3 percent after falling as much as 1.9 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)