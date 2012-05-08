* USD/INR may fall towards the 52-levels over the next month on heavy RBI interventions, long USD positions and the prospect of additional central bank measures, Nomura says. * Contrary to market thinking, the RBI does have to the resources to intervene in FX markets, with $260 billion in reserves enough to cover imports 6.5 times and short-term debt 3.1 times, Nomura says. * Near-term, INR gains could prove short-lived if global risk environment deteriorates, given RBI's recent moves on foreign currency deposit and export credit are, on their own, unlikely to spark a significant rupee rally, says Nomura. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)