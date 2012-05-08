* USD/INR gains to 52.99/53.00 from intraday low of 52.68, as dealers cite big buying by foreign banks, particularly a U.K.-based and a Singapore bank. One dealer says they "were buying like mad." * A south-based state-run oil refiner also heard to be buying dollars. * Stop-losses also seem to have got triggered around 52.90 levels. * Dealers on lookout for impact in FX markets after RBI deputy governor Gokarn says capital inflows remain 'ultimate determinant' for rupee, and says has a variety of tools to guard against volatility. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)