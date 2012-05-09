* USD/INR likely to extend gains on renewed global concerns about the euro zone. The pair last closed at 53.12/13. * Traders will be on the lookout for continued RBI intervention after central bank seen selling dollars on Tuesday. * Asians stocks are all in red; Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.4 pct, pointing to lower stock open in Mumbai. * Foreign funds continue to sell despite GAAR clarification, having sold a net of nearly 10 billion rupees of equities in last two sessions, according to provisional exchange data. * Euro was hovering near a 3-month low on Wednesday as Greece struggled to form a government after elections, raising the risk a hard-won bailout would be nullified. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)