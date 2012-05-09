* INR is trading at "attractive fundamental levels," says Credit Agricole, in rare positive call amid a recent slew of analyst warnings about the currency. * Rupee has seen significant REER depreciation over the past eight months, which should allow India's current account position to stabilise in coming quarters, says the report. * The delay of GAAR also "bodes well" for foreign investors' purchase of Indian assets, Credit Agricole says. * "These factors make the currency fundamentally attractive and recent positive policy moves suggest that the timing to buy the INR looks right," says Credit Agricole. * Credit Agricole expects spot USD/INR to fall to 50 by year-end, currently 53.54/55. * Bank recommends selling 6-month USD/INR NDF at 55.17, with a target at 49.65, and stop loss at 57.93. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)