* USD/INR extends gains, last at 53.4750/4800 vs 53.12/13 last close, on global risk aversion, with euro close to a three-month low. * State-run bank dealer says exporters holding back, looking to sell when USD/INR closer to, or at, 54 levels. * Near-term resistance seen at around 53.80/90 levels, which is seen by traders as the threshold that could spark RBI intervention. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)