* USD/INR trying to make a clean break past 53.79/80, which have been levels at which the central bank has previously intervened, dealers say. * Lack of dollar supply in market keeping pair well bid, says dealer. * Dealer says stop-losses got triggered at 53.64 which saw a sharp move to 53.73/74 levels. * Dealers also say some oil-related buying seen in forwards. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)