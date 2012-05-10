* USD/INR likely to open flat to higher as global sentiment remains weak; pair last closed at 53.82/83. * Senior dealer says level at which RBI intervenes will remain key for pair. * Pair may move towards life low of 54.30 hit in mid-December in session. * RBI further eased restrictions on use of foreign currency deposits. * Asian stocks edge higher, Singapore's Nifty futures up 0.2 pct. *Euro trading near a 3 1/2-month low against the dollar as political deadlock in Greece threatens its rescue deal. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)