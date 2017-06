* RBI moves will boost supply of foreign currencies in market as exporters will now have to sell, says Credit Agricole. * However, exporters can buy FX only after utilizing all they have sold in their export earners' account, which will reduce demand for foreign currencies, says note. * Regulatory changes reflect policy makers' "desperation" after yesterday's record-low close, it says. * Continues to believe INR is a good buy, although upside limited due to recent frequent policy changes. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)