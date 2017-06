* The RBI's requirement that exporters sell half of their foreign currency holdings, or an estimated $2.5-3 billion, is widely seen as too small to have a long-lasting impact. * FX markets will see a near-term effect, however, since these flows from exporters should hit markets within the next 3-4 days as they look to sell at higher spot levels, says senior trader at a private bank. * Trader estimates daily importer demand in market at $1 billion, of which oil importers account for about $700-$800 million. * Says, pair should remain supported at 52.50, currently 53.37. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)