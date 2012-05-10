* The relaxation of open position limits announced by the Reserve Bank of India will only have a small impact on the rupee, traders say. * The move is more of a market-making measure aimed at addressing liquidity and deepening markets, dealers add. * Increase of intra-day limits will not help in providing directional bias in rupee and hence should not be seen as a measure to support currency, said traders. * "Most banks do not use more than 50 percent of available net open positions and intra-day limits currently because of volatility in the currency," said J. Moses Harding, head of the asset liability committee at IndusInd Bank. * The RBI had already imposed in December restrictions on open position limits to reduce speculative trading in the Indian unit, moves that proved successful. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)