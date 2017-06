* USD/INR moves higher, at 53.62/64 versus 53.44/45 close on Thursday after an unexpected contraction in industrial output raises concerns about growth. * Dealers see some buying ahead of the fixing of the reference rate at around 0700 GMT, some oil bids also seen in market. * Trader says RBI unlikely to let pair breach above 54 in short-term as shown by recent interventions. * Bearish bets on the rupee rise to the highest in six months, a Reuters poll shows, in a signal of how pessimistic investors remain. [ID: nL4E8G7A6X] (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)