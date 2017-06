* USD/INR likely to add to last week's gains as risk-off sentiment continues; pair closed at 53.63/64. * Traders will watch out for RBI intervention talk as pair makes move towards 54. * India's inflation rate seen easing to 6.70 percent in April versus a year ago, lower than the average rate of 6.91 percent over the past three months, and well below the 9.52 percent average through 2010 and 2011. * Euro hit its lowest level in nearly four months on Monday after Greek political leaders failed in their latest efforts to form a ruling coalition. * Asian shares edge lower; Nifty futures in Singapore flat. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)