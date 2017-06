* USD/INR likely to breach above 54 in opening trade and move towards record high of 54.30 hit in mid-December, traders said. Pair last closed at 53.9750. * RBI will be key to pair's fortune; traders will closely watch how strongly RBI defends the rupee. * Asian stocks trading in the red; Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.8 percent. * Euro slipped to a four-month low against the dollar on Tuesday as political impasse in Greece raised fear the country may renege on bailout pledges and exit the currency bloc. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)