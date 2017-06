* USD/INR pushed down to 53.77/78 from 54.15 intraday high by suspected massive RBI intervention, dealers say. * Central bank will aggressively continue its dollar sales to prevent USD/INR from hitting the record low of 54.30 hit in December, dealers add. * "RBI's action was very clear and concerted. It won't tolerate rupee weakness beyond 54.30 levels, possibly even 54 levels," said Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback Forex. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)