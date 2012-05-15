* RBI is estimated to have sold $400-$500 million worth in spot, though possibly some of that was also in forward markets, dealers say. * USD/INR rebounds to 53.88/89 to the dollar, after being pulled down to as low as 53.50 from its intraday high of 54.15. * Dealers cautious on expectations RBI could step in again as it looks to defend the USD/INR at 54, dealers say. * Indonesia's central bank also spotted selling dollars as investors shun risk positions on intensifying fears over Greece. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)