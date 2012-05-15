A record low for the Indian rupee may be on the cards, despite the aggressive string of intervention from the central bank. Two-month NDFs is trading around 54.45 to the dollar, implying the rupee is seen falling below the record low of 54.30 to the dollar hit in December. The Indian rupee has already fallen 1.30 percent in spot markets In 2012, m aking it the second worst-performer among Asian major currencies, ex-Japan, while a recent poll showed short positions in the currency at a six-month high. The Reserve Bank of India has been selling dollars, likely in both spot and forward markets, in a bid to defend the rupee, as well as announcing a rash of recent measures, but analysts say it could prove a losing battle. The INR implied yield for 3-month NDFs is trading at 7.8 percent vs 7.33 percent onshore, says Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, CIMB Investment Bank's regional rates and foreign exchange strategist in Kuala Lumpur. "That's around 56 bps in favour of the offshore and also indicates how much pressure is building up on the INR in the NDF market," he said. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)