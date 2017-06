* USD/INR remains stable, at 53.75/76, well below the intraday high of 54.15 hit in early morning session after heavy RBI intervention. * Euro recovery and positive stocks also aiding rupee, dealers say. * Some paying in forwards also seen after early receiving on RBI's rumoured spot intervention; 1-year premium at 2.73 rupees vs 2.65 rupees earlier in day, dealers said. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)