*USD/INR likely to open higher and move towards record high of 54.30 in session, says dealers; pair last closed at 53.79. * Dealers with be on high alert for possible central bank intervention; record high seen unlikely should RBI sell dollars aggressively. * INR will hover near record lows against the dollar for the next month or so, but a further significant fall is unlikely following a near 10 percent slide in the currency since February, a Reuters poll shows. * Asian stocks falling as Greece's failure to form a government worsens euro zone uncertainty; Nifty futures in Singapore down 1.26 percent. * Euro held at four-month lows against the dollar on Wednesday and may extend losses sustained so far this month after Greece said it will hold new elections. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)