* The RBI will impose more "drastic" controls on the Indian rupee to shore up investor confidence, says Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, CIMB Investment Bank's regional rates and foreign exchange strategist in Kuala Lumpur. * "From here expect some form of drastic controls on INR," he says. * RBI measures may include raising the bar on how much dollars exporters need to convert to rupees, Ramanathan says. * Ramanathan adds RBI may also target repatriations or outflows. * For FACTBOX on potential RBI measures see (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)