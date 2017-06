* USD/INR likely to make new highs after steep falls in Asian stocks; Nifty futures in Singapore trading 1.6 percent down; euro at four-month low. Pair last closed at 54.49/50 after hitting 54.60 in session, a new record high. * Traders expect RBI to intervene again to slow the pace of rupee's fall. * Foreign funds were net sellers of 96.7 million rupees on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data; 1-month NDF at 54.83/93. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)