* Approximately 60 percent of Indian companies' non-trade related FX exposure is unhedged, according to the Financial Express newspaper, citing data submitted by the RBI to the finance ministry. * The report adds the proportion of unhedged exposure for trade loans stands at 40 percent, without giving specific amounts. * RBI's board meets next week, and Financial Express says it is expected to discuss the exposures, which cover both private and state-owned companies. * The rise in forward premiums a main reason for companies avoiding hedging, report added. * Report at: link.reuters.com/cem38s