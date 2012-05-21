* USD/INR likely to open lower as risk assets recover some ground after the G8 meeting over the weekend; pair last closed at 54.42/44 after hitting new record high of 54.91 on Friday's session. * Traders will again closely watch out for RBI intervention if the pair makes move towards 55. * MSCI Asia ex-Japan stock index up 0.24 percent. However, Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.3 percent. * Euro remains subdued, last trading at $1.2797 as it moves away from a four-month low of $1.2642 reached on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)