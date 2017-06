* USD/INR now at 53.45/46 after rising to as high as 53.58, with one local trader saying market remains "jittery" about the central bank stepping in. * A state-run bank was on the sell side, but most likely to shed some positions, say traders. * Markets also see potential for some more measures from the RBI beyond intervention, including possible restrictions on currency futures trading. * Trader tips 53.25-53.70 range for session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)