* USD/INR likely to open higher as risk-off sentiment continues with the euro hitting a new 3-1/2 month low because of the political deadlock in Greece. Pair closed at 53.45 on Thursday. * Asian shares fall between 0.5-1 pct; Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.45 percent. * Gains in USD/INR likely to be kept in check by an active RBI, as well as by dollar selling tied to measures forcing exporters to sell half of the foreign currency in their accounts. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)