BRIEF-State Bank of India says concluded QIP of 150 bln rupees
* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017
(Repeats to widen distribution) * USD/INR likely to open higher as risk-off sentiment continues with the euro hitting a new 3-1/2 month low because of the political deadlock in Greece. Pair closed at 53.45 on Thursday. * Asian shares fall between 0.5-1 pct; Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.45 percent. * Gains in USD/INR likely to be kept in check by an active RBI, as well as by dollar selling tied to measures forcing exporters to sell half of the foreign currency in their accounts. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)
Jun 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------