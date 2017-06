* USD/INR edges higher, now at 53.27/28 vs 52.95 intraday low, though still below Wednesday's close at 53.85. * Traders say only about $2.5 billion-$3 billion would need to be converted by exporters over the next two weeks, after the RBI's measures, far below what traders had initially feared. * The foreign currency coming from exporters' conversion would not even be enough to meet import daily needs, trader says. * Dealer tips 52.90-53.40/45 range for session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)