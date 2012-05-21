* State Bank of India gains 3.8 percent, having already
rising 5 percent on Friday because of better-than-expected
results.
* CLSA and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgrade the stock to
"buy" citing asset quality improvements and recent
under-performance in shares.
* Macquarie also raises its ratings, but just to "neutral",
saying SBI is already the most expensive Indian public sector
bank, trading at a 20 percent premium to its peers, while citing
concerns over the pace of restructuring.
* SBI shares had dropped 13.6 percent this month as of
Thursday's close, the day before its earnings announcement,
versus a 7.2 percent fall in the NSE index in the same period.
