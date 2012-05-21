* State Bank of India gains 3.8 percent, having already rising 5 percent on Friday because of better-than-expected results. * CLSA and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgrade the stock to "buy" citing asset quality improvements and recent under-performance in shares. * Macquarie also raises its ratings, but just to "neutral", saying SBI is already the most expensive Indian public sector bank, trading at a 20 percent premium to its peers, while citing concerns over the pace of restructuring. * SBI shares had dropped 13.6 percent this month as of Thursday's close, the day before its earnings announcement, versus a 7.2 percent fall in the NSE index in the same period. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)