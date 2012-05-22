* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange trading up 1.2 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan also 1.15 percent higher. * Traders says RBI's measures on rupee and hopes from European Union summit, due Wednesday, are the main reason for the gains. * India's RBI has set limit on banks' currency futures, options trading positions to curb speculation. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of Indian stocks, worth about 0.8 billion rupees on Monday. * Traders again eyeing USD/INR moves for further cues. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)