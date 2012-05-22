* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at
Singapore Exchange trading up 1.2 percent, while MSCI
Asia ex-Japan also 1.15 percent higher.
* Traders says RBI's measures on rupee and hopes from European
Union summit, due Wednesday, are the main reason for the gains.
* India's RBI has set limit on banks' currency futures, options
trading positions to curb speculation.
* Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were
net sellers of Indian stocks, worth about 0.8 billion rupees on
Monday.
* Traders again eyeing USD/INR moves for further cues.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)