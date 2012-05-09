* The near-month derivative contract at Singapore Exchange on India's 50-share NSE index down 0.42 percent, on continued ambiguity over retrospective tax on foreign investors and tracking weak Asian peers on risk aversion due to political uncertainty in Europe. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors have been net sellers of Indian shares worth 9.92 billion rupees in last the last two sessions, inspite of GAAR deferment by a year, suggesting macro concerns continue to weigh on overseas investors. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)