* The near-month derivative contract at Singapore Exchange
on India's 50-share NSE index down 0.42 percent,
on continued ambiguity over retrospective tax on foreign
investors and tracking weak Asian peers on risk aversion due to
political uncertainty in Europe.
* Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors have
been net sellers of Indian shares worth 9.92 billion rupees in
last the last two sessions, inspite of GAAR deferment by a year,
suggesting macro concerns continue to weigh on overseas
investors.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)